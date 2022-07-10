Metra running 'Rails, Trails and Ales' trains along Heritage Corridor

Looking to get out and explore the south suburbs?
Metra is running “Rails, Trails and Ales" excursions on the Heritage Corridor Line this summer.
The commuter trail service is running three round-trip trains with bike cars every Saturday through Sept. 3. They run along the Illinois & Michigan Canal Heritage Corridor, with stops in Joliet, Lockport, Romeoville, Lemont, Willow Springs, Sumit and Chicago.
The trains leave Chicago's Union Station at 10:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. every Saturday, giving people the chance to explore bike trails, running paths, festivals, craft breweries, restaurants and towns along the historic route. Trips to Chicago's Union Station depart Joliet at 8 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
“Summer is a great time to explore the entire Chicago region and adding this special excursion service is an affordable way for My Metra riders to explore some areas that aren’t normally served by trains on weekends,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Bring your bike on board and ride a bike path. Check out a weekend festival. Ride a zip line. There are scores of possibilities along the Heritage Corridor Line.”
Couple pulled from Lake Michigan; wife is in critical condition, officials say
3 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Region Independence Day block party, officials say
Appliance store owner pleads guilty to theft, agrees to pay $35,000 in restitution
Portage police release photos of person sought in wake of theft
Porter County woman charged after refusing medical care for injured dog, police say
Hobart police release photos of suspect in check fraud case
Man shot to death outside Region home, authorities say
UPDATE: Man dead following Region Fourth of July shooting, coroner says
Man shot at least 10 times in Region drive-by, police say
Help wanted in Merrillville
'Explosive' thunderstorm development underway bringing severe weather
Free gas giveaway hosted in Gary Saturday
JERRY DAVICH: Trump won. Not how you may believe. But he certainly won.
Movie production business ready to roll in Merrillville
Motorist killed in Indianapolis Boulevard crash after crossing into oncoming traffic, police say
Metra’s Heritage Corridor Line runs parallel to the historic Illinois & Michigan Canal, a 96-mile waterway that was built in the mid-19th century to connect
the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico to facilitate commerce. Many of the towns have bike paths that follow the canal's former towpath.
People can ride the train route with Metra’s $7 Saturday Day Pass, which offers unlimited rides for a single fare. Children under 11 can ride free with a fare-paying adult, including one with a Saturday Pass.
For more information, visit
metra.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
Open
A new sushi restaurant has rolled into Dyer.
Den Asian Bistro opened Wednesday. The new restaurant is serving authentic pan-Asian cuisine in the former Bin 27 Grille space in the Galleria Buildings on U.S. 30.
The restaurant at 275 Joliet St. specializes in Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean. Owner Kevin Goa describes it as Asian fusion.
Joseph S. Pete
'Indoor-outdoor space' with fountain
The expansive menu includes sushi, Pad Thai, ramen, teriyaki, curry, hibachi and wok, featuring entrees like Mongolian beef and Thai garlic shrimp.
"We have a full-service bar, sushi, fresh fish, Japanese, Thai and Korean food," he said. "It's a new combination in this area."
The restaurant has a full sushi bar with sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi. Rolls include the Godzilla, Chicago, Fire Dragon, Cherry Blossom, Crazy Monkey, Bangkok Coconut and Wild Jalapeno. The T-Rex features tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sweet mango chili.
Joseph S. Pete
'Expansive menu'
The expansive menu includes sushi, Pad Thai, ramen, teriyaki, curry, hibachi and wok, featuring entrees like Mongolian beef and Thai garlic shrimp.
"We have a full-service bar, sushi, fresh fish, Japanese, Thai and Korean food," he said. "It's a new combination in this area."
Joseph S. Pete
Full sushi bar
The restaurant has a full sushi bar with sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi. Rolls include the Godzilla, Chicago, Fire Dragon, Cherry Blossom, Crazy Monkey, Bangkok Coconut and Wild Jalapeno. The T-Rex features tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sweet mango chili.
The house roll, the Den Roulette, consists of shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallop, tobiko, tempura crunch and scallion. The twist is it includes a spicy mystery piece and the person who gets it must take a shot of sake from the plate.
Joseph S. Pete
Full bar
"We created it ourselves," he said. "Our sushi chef did. One piece of the roll has a special flavor."
The full bar includes sake, wine, cocktails, Japanese whiskeys and imported Asian beer.
Joseph S. Pete
Indoor and outdoor seating
Den Asian Bistro sits about 60 people in its 3,000-square-foot space. It also has an outdoor patio.
"There's outdoor seating by a water fountain," he said. "There's a bar and family dining. There's a section where we can open the roof. It's what we call indoor outdoor dining."
Joseph S. Pete
Right by the state line
The restaurant employs about a dozen people. Gao expects it to draw from both Indiana and Illinois since it's so close to the border. He's hoping eventually to open a few more locations in Northwest Indiana.
He describes it as fine dining without high-end prices.
Joseph S. Pete
Open daily
Den Asian Bistro will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 12-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit
denasianbistro.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Encore Car Wash is coming soon to Hammond.
The car wash will be located next to the new Culver's near the Cabela's and Super Walmart southwest of the Indianapolis Boulevard exit on Interstate 80/94.
Encore Car Wash is a chain that opened its first location at 16340 S. Lincoln Highway in Plainfield and plans to open in Hammond this fall. It will expand to Westmont and Oak Lawn next year.
"At Encore, we want to change the way you think when you think about a car wash. With a return to good old-fashioned service and all of the most modern technology," the business said on its website. "From our beautiful washes — featuring reclaimed brick from historic buildings in the city of Chicago and exterior murals by various artists — to our state-of-the-art equipment, we aim to make every trip to Encore worth your while. And then some."
For more information, visit
encorecarwash.com or email info@encorecarwash.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Pop-up
The Bankquet in downtown Griffith opened a pop-up restaurant on its outdoor patio this summer.
The banquet hall occupies a historic bank building at 101 E. Main St. in Griffith. It hosts weddings, other special events and performances.
The pop-up restaurant offers al fresco dining for dinner and Sunday brunch. The hours and menu vary from week to week. It's served brioche French toast, salads, pizza, charcuterie, farm-raised pulled pork and small plates like spiced corn fritter, baked artisan brie fondue and chicken wings.
Joseph S. Pete
Now open
The Bankquet's pop-up restaurant also has featured live performances from acoustic singer-songwriters.
For more information, call 219-313-2051 or find The Bankquet on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Spenga is now offering spin, strength and yoga in Valparaiso.
A Spenga Fitness Center recently opened at 91 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso Walk.
The Homer Glen-based company aims to "deliver cardiovascular strength and flexibility training through a combination of spin, strength and yoga workouts." Founded in 2015, Inc. magazine ranked it as the 43rd fastest-growing privately owned franchise in the Midwest.
The fitness chain has five locations in Chicagoland. The Valparaiso location is just the second in Indiana after Carmel.
It offers 60-minute workouts that put equal emphasis on cardio, strength and flexibility to attain a high caloric burn and "maximize your results without breaking down your body." Encouraging members to work smarter not harder, Spenga employs instructors who personalize every workout. It has a 20-20-20 format in which gym-goers complete one segment and move on to the next one.
Workouts include spinning, strength training and medicine balls. It offers multisensory experiences with aromatherapy and DJ-inspired playlists filled with energizing tracks.
The gym is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 219-767-9375.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Potato Express has found a permanent home in downtown Hammond.
The restaurant specializing in loaded potatoes first opened in the Hammond Development Corp.'s pop-up cafe space in the former Blue Room Cafe in downtown Hammond.
It now has a permanent home in the former Philly Steaks and Fresh Lemonade at 5252 Hohman Ave.
Joseph S. Pete
Potato-themed menu
The menu includes many specialty spuds topped with pot roast, jerk chicken, Italian beef, alfredo and taco meat as well as toppings like cheese, broccoli, chili, bacon, chicken and steak. The hearty breakfast potato is topped with sausage, turkey ham, hash browns, sausage gravy and egg.
It also has soul bowls, a Thanksgiving Overload feast and sides like greens, mac and cheese, broccoli and red beans and rice.
If you crave even more potatoes, you can get a side of fries, cheese fries, loaded fries or mashed potatoes to go along with your loaded potato.
Joseph S. Pete
All your potato needs
Potato Express offers dine-in, carryout and delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub.
Catering to the work crowd in downtown Hammond, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 219-545-5735 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closing
Consider the Lilies Giftery at 8237 Forest Ave. in Munster is shuttering after four years.
Named after the Bible quote "consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin," the boutique gift shop sold handcrafted goods from more than 50 vendors. While it mainly stocked the work of local artisans like Tiddleywink Toffee, the Gourmet Goddess and Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory, it also carried products from as far away as Kenya.
"Thanks be to God for the past four years of 'Considering the Lilies' and all his goodness and blessing. We announce with bittersweet emotions that our little shop will be closing. The last six weeks have been a whirlwind as we were approached to sell our property for a new incoming development. After prayer, advice and confirmation, we decided it was best to do so."
A liquidation sale started Friday, with everything initially marked down by 50%. The store stocks a variety of goods from vendors like Flannel Candle Co., Poppies Candles & Gifts and Bird and Bear Dolls.
Joseph S. Pete
Liquidation sale
"Words cannot express our gratitude and thanks to all of you for your support and friendship through these years," the owners posted on Facebook.
"A special thank you to all the artisans who made my shop all that it could be with your beautiful handcrafted goods. Thank you, also, to my incredible staff in Jen, Darla, Alex, Mara and Diane and my sisters' cheerleading along the way. Such an amazing gift. Thank you to my family, hubby, kids grandkids, parents, siblings and dear friends for loads of help, affirmation and encouragement continuously through it all."
Munster resident Julie Kapteyn opened the business out of a love pop-up craft and artisan markets like The Fetching Market and a wish there was a permanent brick-and-mortar place she could go to buy handmade goods like jewelry, home decor, handbags candles and leather journals.
She expressed gratitude to all her customers over the years.
"Last but not least, thank you to all the beautiful people of this community and beyond who chose to shop local or small, support local artisans and give me the privilege of serving you in this way," the business posted on Facebook. "You have blessed me beyond words and may our friendship live on."
Joseph S. Pete
alert top story urgent topical
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!