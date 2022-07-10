 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metra running 'Rails, Trails and Ales' trains along Heritage Corridor

An outbound train arrives at the Orland Park 143rd Street Metra station in Orland Park in 2017.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Looking to get out and explore the south suburbs?

Metra is running “Rails, Trails and Ales" excursions on the Heritage Corridor Line this summer.

The commuter trail service is running three round-trip trains with bike cars every Saturday through Sept. 3. They run along the Illinois & Michigan Canal Heritage Corridor, with stops in Joliet, Lockport, Romeoville, Lemont, Willow Springs, Sumit and Chicago. 

The trains leave Chicago's Union Station at 10:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. every Saturday, giving people the chance to explore bike trails, running paths, festivals, craft breweries, restaurants and towns along the historic route. Trips to Chicago's Union Station depart Joliet at 8 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. 

“Summer is a great time to explore the entire Chicago region and adding this special excursion service is an affordable way for My Metra riders to explore some areas that aren’t normally served by trains on weekends,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Bring your bike on board and ride a bike path. Check out a weekend festival. Ride a zip line. There are scores of possibilities along the Heritage Corridor Line.” 

Metra’s Heritage Corridor Line runs parallel to the historic Illinois & Michigan Canal, a 96-mile waterway that was built in the mid-19th century to connect the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico to facilitate commerce. Many of the towns have bike paths that follow the canal's former towpath.

People can ride the train route with Metra’s $7 Saturday Day Pass, which offers unlimited rides for a single fare. Children under 11 can ride free with a fare-paying adult, including one with a Saturday Pass.

For more information, visit metra.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

