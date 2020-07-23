Michigan City mayor extends Washington Park closure in face of council dissent

Council members who voted against extending the closure earlier in the week suggested other ideas to curb the spread, such as limited resident-only parking, hotel guest passes, perhaps separate lanes for residents and out-of-towners, and temporarily doing away with overflow parking.

Council members Eugene Simmons, D-6th; Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large; and Bryant Dabney, D-1st, cast the votes in favor of extending the state of emergency.

Dabney said the council should have been involved in Parry’s decision to declare the state of emergency but said he favored extending the state of emergency because of the need to protect people during the pandemic.

“I have total faith that the mayor is going to listen to this” recording of the council meeting and include the council in future decisions on public health, said Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd.

In Parry’s executive order, he cited “unusually large attendance levels, which include numerous out-of-county visitors and out-of-state visitors, over the recent weeks, causing difficulty for patrons to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements and CDC guidelines.”

Others suggested the rolling closure orders is not enough, and a long-term solution is necessary.