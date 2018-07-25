U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Kenneth L. Blue III and U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Isaiah Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Blue is the son of Sabrina Mathis, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, and Kenneth L. Blue Jr., of Calumet City. He is a 2017 graduate of Morgan Park High School, Chicago.
Thomas is the son of Goshay Menika, of Harvey, and Antonio Thomas, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. He is a 2017 graduate of Shiloh High School, Snellville, Georgia.