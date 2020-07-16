More than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Region; 10 new deaths statewide

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Region on Thursday, but there were 116 more cases in the five-county area, health officials said.
There were 91 new positive cases reported Thursday in Lake County for a total of 5,919, 13 in Porter County for a total of 912 and 10 in LaPorte County for a total of 658, ISDH data showed.
Jasper County confirmed two more cases for a total of 144. Newton County did not see case increases Thursday. Its total stood at 101.
ISDH reported 735 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 54,080. New cases were reported Wednesday.
Death totals locally included 252 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments showed.
There were 10 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,602. New deaths were reported between May 22 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department on Thursday listed three patients hospitalized and 706 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department no longer reports community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals.
Of Lake County's total confirmed cases, 439 were long-term care facility residents. Those residents accounted for 119 deaths, the county health department reported.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 588 cases on Tuesday, the latest data available. That's up five since Monday. Its death total was 14, no change.
Gary on Monday reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community case totals Thursday: Portage Township, 347; Center Township, 253; Westchester Township, 75; Washington Township, 61; Union Township, 44; Liberty Township, 40; Porter Township, 28; Boone Township, 18; Morgan Township, 17; Pleasant Township, 16; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, six.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 195 inmates and 97 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Six inmates have died.
A total of 595,558 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Thursday, with a 9.1% positive rate, ISDH reported.
New tests were reported between May 28 and Wednesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday and July 21 through 25, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and during the same hours Friday through Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.