About 1,800 NIPSCO customers remained without power early Tuesday, a day after a winter storm left up to 40,000 in the dark.
In a 6 a.m. update Tuesday, NIPSCO said it restored power for 95 percent of affected customers. Snowfall totals for the storm late Sunday into Monday ranged from trace amounts to 3.3 inches at one location in Valparaiso, according to the National Weather Service.
NIPSCO said its employees have been working 24/7, with assistance from outside crews and resources, to repair damage caused by downed lines and broken poles and equipment.
NIPSCO said it's fully focused on any remaining repairs, but this part of the restoration process typically takes the most time.
During the restoration process, crews first repairs large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers. Repairs to lines serving fewer customers can't be made until larger lines are fixed, the company said.
Customers in the Westville area could see their power restored between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Customers in Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hebrong, Highland, HObart, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, Pleasant Lake, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Valparaiso and Wheeler could see power restored by midnight Wednesday.
NIPSCO urged customers without heat during the outage to consider going to a warming center.
The company also offered several safety tips:
• Do not use ovens, gas ranges or grills to heat your home
• Never use a generator inside your home, basement, garage or other enclosed or partially enclosed areas
• Check on neighbors, particularly seniors or those who may be disabled
• Avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire.
According to the weather service, snowfall totals ranged widely.
In Valparaiso, snowfall was measured at 3.3 inches, 1.9 inches, 1.5 inches and 0.9 inches at different sites. Other totals included 2 inches in St. John, 2 inches in Merrillville, 1.8 to 1.5 inches at various Crown Point sites, 1.1 inches in Porter, 1 to 0.8 inches in Hebron, 0.5 inches in Wheatfield and 0.5 inches in Portage.
The official snowfall total for Chicago, which was observed at O'Hare International Airport, was 8.4 inches.
To see a complete list of local cooling centers and a larger map, click here.
Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.