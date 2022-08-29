Nearly 16,000 utility customers without power after storms

Nearly 12,000 NIPSCO customers and 3,800 Kankakee Valley REMC members were without power Monday afternoon after strong storms brought high winds and rain to Northwest Indiana.

The outages were affecting customers across a wide swath of NIPSCO's northern Indiana service territory, including Crown Point, DeMotte, Dyer, Gary, Hammond, Hebron, Hobart, Knox, Kouts, LaPorte, Lake Village, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Schneider, Sumava Resorts, Valparaiso, Wanatah and Wheatfield.

The hardest-hit areas in Kankakee Valley REMC's service territory included Porter and Starke counties, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said. Some members in Marshal and Pulaski counties also were affected.

Kankakee Valley REMC crews were en route to complete repairs, she said.

Initial reports indicated Kankakee Valley REMC outages were caused by downed trees and branches. The cooperative also was responding to a crash involving a utility pole, Steeb said.

NIPSCO said that it could yet not estimate when power might be restored but that it was tracking developing weather patterns. Crews were prepared to respond, the utility said.

In Crown Point, Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said crews were on standby because of the anticipated high winds.

Workers were responding to Goldsborough Street near Hoffman Street for reports of large branches, Glenn Drive and Center Ross Road for large branches, East Street and Goldsborough for large branches, Indiana Avenue and North Street for part of a downed tree and 95th Avenue and Polk Street for a report of damage.

NIPSCO warned residents who encounter possible downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations to use caution. Downed wires should always be treated as live wires, the utility said.

In the wake of a storm, NIPSCO first conducts a damage assessment.

"NIPSCO's restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas — including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response," according to information posted on the company's website. "Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired."

NIPSCO customers can report an outage by texting "out" to 444111, visiting nipsco.com/outages or using the NIPSCO app.