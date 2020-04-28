NWI air quality improves; watchdog group warns against complacency

Three years of air monitoring data show Lake and Porter counties are meeting federal air quality standards designed to protect public health, EPA said in a news release.
For years, Lake and Porter counties, home to more than 660,000 people, have been considered "non-attainment" zones by environmental regulators — meaning they flunked EPA's 2008 standards for ozone emissions.
With the latest air monitoring data in hand, the federal EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management are proposing to re-designate Lake and Porter counties to "attainment," the federal agency said. In other words, a new designation means the counties are meeting the 2008 ozone emission standards.
Ground-level ozone contributes to respiratory problems, particularly in children, the elderly and those who suffer from respiratory illnesses such as asthma.
Within non-attainment areas, the federal Clean Air Act requires agencies to take steps to limit ozone pollution, such as instituting stricter controls on industrial companies, according to EPA documents.
But if counties or municipalities achieve attainment status, local businesses will face fewer air permitting restrictions, the EPA said.
Despite the progress made in seeking 2008 ozone attainment standards, that should not be cause for complacency with newer, more stringent 2015 ozone emission standards in place, the environmental watchdog group Hoosier Environmental Council told The Times on Tuesday.
Jesse Kharbanda, the group's executive director, said one also should consider the number of "unhealthy days" in each county, statistics tracked by the American Lung Association based on ozone and other air pollutants.
Between 2016 and 2018, Lake County had 12 unhealthy days and Porter County had 19 unhealthy days; Porter's number of unhealthy days were the highest in the state, tied with St. Joseph County, Kharbanda said, citing the data.
"Working to facilitate more environmental technical assistance to industrial plants so that they can continue to reduce their (nitrogen dioxide) and (volatile organic compounds) emissions — precursors of ozone — will also be important. We can't take let up," said Tuesday.
She also said federal and state regulators should continue to work on clean air improvements in light of the fact climate change is anticipated to create conditions for even greater levels of ozone as average temperatures rise, she said.
The EPA said it analyzed 2017-2019 data, and fuel and motor vehicle emission standards helped improve ozone concentrations in the two counties.
To hit the national standards, the three-year average of the annual fourth-highest daily maximum eight-hour average ozone concentrations at each monitor cannot exceed 0.075 ppm, according to the EPA.
Indiana submitted a request Feb. 27 to the EPA to designate Lake and Porter counties as attainment areas. As part of the re-designation sought, the state must create and submit an air quality maintenance plan showing how the area will continue to meet the standard through 2030.
EPA is also proposing to approve a waiver for Lake and Porter counties — considered the Indiana portion of the Chicago metropolitan area — from federal regulations controlling vehicle emissions of nitrogen oxide.
It was not immediately clear how or if this would affect vehicle emissions testing in Northwest Indiana.
In 2018, state lawmakers pushed the federal government to eliminate the need for vehicle emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties, arguing most ozone is caused by pass-through traffic on Interstate 80/94, not local traffic.
Public comments on the various proposals are being accepted until May 20 here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/20/2020-08031/air-plan-approval-indiana-lake-and-porter-counties-redesignation-to-attainment-of-the-2008-ozone
