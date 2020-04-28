NWI air quality improves; watchdog group warns against complacency

Jesse Kharbanda, the group's executive director, said one also should consider the number of "unhealthy days" in each county, statistics tracked by the American Lung Association based on ozone and other air pollutants.

Between 2016 and 2018, Lake County had 12 unhealthy days and Porter County had 19 unhealthy days; Porter's number of unhealthy days were the highest in the state, tied with St. Joseph County, Kharbanda said, citing the data.

"Working to facilitate more environmental technical assistance to industrial plants so that they can continue to reduce their (nitrogen dioxide) and (volatile organic compounds) emissions — precursors of ozone — will also be important. We can't take let up," said Tuesday.

She also said federal and state regulators should continue to work on clean air improvements in light of the fact climate change is anticipated to create conditions for even greater levels of ozone as average temperatures rise, she said.

The EPA said it analyzed 2017-2019 data, and fuel and motor vehicle emission standards helped improve ozone concentrations in the two counties.