NWI, Illinois fire departments mourn death of local firefighter

LAKE COUNTY — Fire departments across Northwest Indiana offered their condolences Thursday to a South Holland firefighter who died during an underwater dive training exercise Wednesday.

Dylan Cunningham, of Thornton, was pronounced dead about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 29-year-old firefighter's manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning. The incident related to his death that occurred at Haigh Quarry Lake is under investigation.

An image shared by several fire departments in the Chicago area shows Cunningham's jacket lying atop the front of a South Holland Fire Department engine — a symbol of honor and respect for the late firefighter.

"Our condolences go out to the South Holland, IL Fire Department," the Hobart Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post, with the photo attached.

Hammond fire officials likewise expressed a somber reaction to Cunningham's death.

"Our hearts go out to the South Holland Firefighters Union and the Family of Brother Dylan Cunningham," the department posted.

