NWI, Illinois fire departments mourn death of local firefighter

LAKE COUNTY — Fire departments across Northwest Indiana offered their condolences Thursday to a South Holland firefighter who died during an underwater dive training exercise Wednesday.
Dylan Cunningham, of Thornton, was pronounced dead about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The 29-year-old firefighter's manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning. The incident related to his death that occurred at Haigh Quarry Lake is under investigation.
An image shared by several fire departments in the Chicago area shows Cunningham's jacket lying atop the front of a South Holland Fire Department engine — a symbol of honor and respect for the late firefighter.
"Our condolences go out to the South Holland, IL Fire Department," the Hobart Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post, with the photo attached.
Hammond fire officials likewise expressed a somber reaction to Cunningham's death.
"Our hearts go out to the South Holland Firefighters Union and the Family of Brother Dylan Cunningham," the department posted.
Support Local Journalism
The department encouraged the public to send condolences to the South Holland Fire Department and to watch for details on an upcoming procession.
Cunningham served as a South Holland firefighter since 2011. He started as a part-time firefighter before joining the department full time in 2018. He was also a member of the Illinois Army National Guard since 2012, according to village officials.
"As you can imagine this is a very difficult day for all of us," said Julia Perla Huisman, a spokeswoman for the village. "It was just in February of 2018 that Pat Mahon and I swore Dylan in as a firefighter paramedic. He truly was a very special young man."
Mahon asked that the public support Cunningham's family in any way possible.
"We ask that you keep Dylan’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," Perla Huisman said.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!