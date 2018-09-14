Billowing dark gray smoke could be seen far and wide throughout Northwest Indiana as a large fire erupted in Chicago's Far South Side Friday.
Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, said piles of shredded rubber caught fire in an industrial area near 117th Street and Torrence Avenue around 2 p.m., prompting 180 personnel on scene.
“I can say that our crews will be out here working for a long time,” Merritt said.
Merritt said the fire is classified as a “2-11” which means extra emergency personnel were called. The fire was also classified as a Level 1 Hazmat because of the type of material that is on fire.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is far from any other structures, Merritt said.
