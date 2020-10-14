 Skip to main content
One person killed in crash on I-57 in Cook County
Police stock
Times file photo

A 23-year-old Chicago man was killed Tuesday night in a two-car crash on Interstate 57 in unincorporated Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, who was not identified by police, was a passenger in a car driven by Alberto Gamez Jr., 44, of Lockport. According to state police, Gamez's car and one driven by Antwon X. Boswell, 22, of Chicago, were southbound on I-57 near 171st Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Boswell's car became disabled in the right lane, police said. When Gamez's car merged from the center to the right lane, it struck Boswell's car.

An unidentified 20-year-old woman from Santa Rosa, California, who was a passenger in Boswell's car, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gamez was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All southbound lanes of the expressway were closed at 11:40 p.m., with traffic diverted off at 167th Street. All lanes were reopened at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

