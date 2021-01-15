Orland program gives police a social service hand when dealing with those with mental disabilities

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau is not bashful in bragging about his village’s police department.
“It’s a model for police departments across the country,” he said.
Pekau was in a particularly boastful mood when he introduced the Orland Park Police Department’s new Mental Health Response Unit, formed to ensure that the mental health needs of village residents are met.
The department partnered with Trinity Services, a nonprofit organization founded in 1950 in Joliet that serves more than 5,500 adults and children with intellectual or developmental disabilities or mental health needs. It is now headquartered in New Lenox.
Thanks to a three-year grant of more than $700,000 from U.S. Department of Justice, police who encounter someone they deem has mental or emotional problems can call a representative of Trinity to the scene.
While Orland Park is the lone area department taking part in this initiative, Lt. Troy Siewert said that by 2022, Palos Heights, Palos Park, Midlothian, Orland Hills and Oak Forest will be on board.
“We are confident that many individuals from the community and their families will benefit from this new response method,” Chief Joseph Mitchell said last month at the introduction of the unit.
“This new program changes the way Orland Park personnel approach the needs of someone with mental illness.” Pekau said. “The Mental Health Response Unit integrates into the village’s public safety infrastructure by dispatching a mental health crisis worker to respond alongside our public safety personnel. When the Mental Health Response Unit is activated, law enforcement will play a supporting role instead of the primary role.”
Bonnie Hassan, program manager of Trinity Services, said the partnership and grant will allow her group to open an office in Orland Park.
“We are so excited about the start of this,” she said. “Since 2017, our counseling centers have been partnering with the Orland Park Police Department to improve access to mental health services to people in the community by responding to referrals from officers and offering counseling.
“They will receive help when they need it the most — when they are in the middle of a crisis.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is plenty of crisis to deal with, according to Pekau, with lock downs, business interruption and increased unemployment.
But the mayor also cited alarming pre-pandemic numbers. He said the second-leading cause of deaths in 2018 in age groups of 10-14, 15-24 and 25-34 was suicide. He added that suicide is in the top eight for every age group.
With so many people with mental illness, it puts a burden on police departments.
“Unfortunately, people living with mental illness are more likely to encounter the criminal justice system,” the mayor said. “That results in a large number of arrests and incarcerations. It also means that our police encounter people with mental illness far too frequently.
“Suicide and suicide attempts are way up. Overdoses are up 100%. Depression is up. Domestic violence is up. Asking our police officers to become mental health professionals is the wrong solution to this problem. This is not a criminal justice issue this is a health issue. Unfortunately, the problem is not being adequately addressed through our health services. So, while this is not a criminal justice issue, it has fallen on our municipalities and our police departments to solve it. The question for the Village of Orland Park and the police department has been ‘how do we solve this problem?’ ”
He calls this solution groundbreaking.
Siewert said someone from Trinity will be available 24 hours. A representative will be available in-person from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. A rep will be available via Zoom in the other hours and able to show up on-scene if the situation warrants it.