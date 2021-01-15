Orland program gives police a social service hand when dealing with those with mental disabilities

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau is not bashful in bragging about his village’s police department.

“It’s a model for police departments across the country,” he said.

Pekau was in a particularly boastful mood when he introduced the Orland Park Police Department’s new Mental Health Response Unit, formed to ensure that the mental health needs of village residents are met.

The department partnered with Trinity Services, a nonprofit organization founded in 1950 in Joliet that serves more than 5,500 adults and children with intellectual or developmental disabilities or mental health needs. It is now headquartered in New Lenox.

Thanks to a three-year grant of more than $700,000 from U.S. Department of Justice, police who encounter someone they deem has mental or emotional problems can call a representative of Trinity to the scene.

While Orland Park is the lone area department taking part in this initiative, Lt. Troy Siewert said that by 2022, Palos Heights, Palos Park, Midlothian, Orland Hills and Oak Forest will be on board.

“We are confident that many individuals from the community and their families will benefit from this new response method,” Chief Joseph Mitchell said last month at the introduction of the unit.