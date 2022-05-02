Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO — A pedestrian died late Friday after he was struck by a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway, near 103rd Street, officials said.
The man, who remained unidentified Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on southbound Interstate 94, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Troopers responded about 10:45 p.m. after the driver of a maroon 2021 Chevrolet Camaro struck a pedestrian in the road, Illinois State Police said.
The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, police said.
