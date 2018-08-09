CALUMET CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in searching for a 76-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday night.
Franklin Nolan, of the 1800 block of State Street in Calumet City, was last seen at this home by family members at 6 p.m. Wednesday before he wandered out of the house, according to a news release from Calumet City police.
Nolan suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, police said.
The elderly man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "PETES," maroon shorts, black socks and one black slip-on shoe.
He also has a visible lump on the left side of his head. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and bald.
Anyone with information should contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.