Police respond to overnight I-94 shooting, seek help identifying suspect

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting reported early Sunday morning on I-94 northbound at 79th Street.

Police responded to the call of a shooting at 12:12 a.m. Sunday and found an abandoned vehicle and property damage at the scene, according to an ISP news release.

Police believe multiple people fled from the abandoned car.

Officers later interviewed two victims at an area hospital who told police they were involved in an expressway shooting, according to the release.

A male driver and female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

All northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for investigation between 79th and 76th streets between 12:39 a.m. and 3:14 a.m., police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody, according to the news release, as ISP continues to investigate.