An 88-year-old Palos Heights woman went missing after calling her family Thursday night from what police believe to be another person's phone and saying she was lost in Indiana.
Dolores Eriksen told her family during a call about 5:45 p.m. she got lost on her way home from church in Evergreen Park, Illinois, and ended up in Indiana, Cook County sheriff's police said.
Eriksen was driving a green 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plate AAE29.
She was described as white, about 5 foot 2 inches and 135 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue and light blue waist-length coat and was carrying a black purse.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call sheriff's police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.