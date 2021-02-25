Premise alerts give first responders critical information when answering emergency calls, making wellness checks

First responders arriving on-scene with as much information as possible of what to expect tends to lead to better outcomes and safer interactions with the public, according to leaders at the New Lenox Police Department and the New Lenox Fire Protection District.

One of the ways they can have extra information available is the Premise Alert Program, authorized statewide by the 2009 Illinois Premise Alert Program Act, and in use in the New Lenox area for more than eight years.

“People can choose to give us information that will help us respond to a call,” said Marisa Schrieber, Fire and Life Safety educator for the New Lenox Fire Protection District. “It makes us aware of special situations, so we’re more prepared for what we will find on arrival.”

“I think, most important to any situation, the more information you have going in, the better you can make decisions,” said Deputy Chief Micah Nuesse of the New Lenox Police Department. “For instance, if we know there’s a special-needs individual, it helps our officers get into a proper mindset. It’s really helpful, if there’s not a criminal aspect to the call, for a wellness visit, or someone on the autism spectrum, we’re ready to treat them better, because we know, somewhat, what to expect before we get there.”