Recreation or risk? Golf courses face mounting pressure as coronavirus fears rise

Uran said Oak Knoll is not within city limits, so Lake County leaders would have to approach Oak Knoll owner Dave Hegan with a request to stop the use of public carts.

"Walking and carrying your golf bag is a great form of exercise, which is in line with the outdoor activity that is encouraged to stay healthy during this pandemic," Uran said.

Hegan acknowledged there may be more than one rider per cart at Oak Knoll, but he said social distancing might not make sense in some cases.

"It's because it's a parent and child or husband and wife, or it's because it's two brothers," he said. "We ask every person if they want a cart by themselves."

Hegan said he decided, like nearby courses, to close the clubhouse at Oak Knoll. Golfers are warned no restrooms are available, he said.

Staff members are spending much more time cleaning carts between uses, using soap, water and sanitizer, he said.

More Illinois residents have been visiting Indiana courses lately, Hegan said, but Illinois residents always have frequented Indiana courses because the cost to play is lower.