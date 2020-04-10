Recreation or risk? Golf courses face mounting pressure as coronavirus fears rise

As Illinois golfers flock to Indiana courses amid a coronavirus shutdown in their own state, some Hoosiers are concerned the players could be contributing to the disease's spread.
Police in several communities have responded to reports of golfers not practicing proper social distancing, and some course operators have shut down amid mounting safety concerns.
After closing early and reopening the next day following a complaint and visit from police in late March, Scherwood Golf closed April 6 and won't reopen until conditions allow, according to its website.
The decision is believed to be voluntary, Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.
Golf courses are exempt from restrictions in Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders because they are considered an outdoor recreational activity. Businesses deemed nonessential must close or shift to curbside delivery, and essential businesses last week were ordered to take more specific steps to ensure proper social distancing practices are in place.
The governors of Illinois and Michigan took a different view of golf courses and ordered them to close to the public.
COVID-19 had killed 300 Hoosiers and sickened more than 6,900, according to data released Friday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health. The number of confirmed cases and deaths was even higher in the Chicago area.
Many states have issues stay-at-home orders requiring residents to travel only for essential purposes, such as work, groceries and health needs.
The Lake County Health Department has received complaints about a couple of different golf courses, department attorney John Cantrell said. Department staff respond to each complaint by working with local police to ensure people are complying with social distancing requirements under the governor’s order, he said.
"A lot of businesses have had attorneys come in and respond to complaints," he said. "This is still an ongoing process."
The Health Department is conducting inspections on a daily basis, and citations are being issued to those who don't follow the rules, he said.
During the past week, Times readers have raised concerns about Oak Knoll Golf Course, just outside Crown Point in unincorporated Lake County.
Crown Point golf courses, including Summertree and White Hawk, agreed to stop offering public carts as a way to comply with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines and Holcomb's executive order, Mayor David Uran said.
"The clubhouses remain closed to the public, and tee times have been spread out to increase the time delay between golfers," he said.
Uran said Oak Knoll is not within city limits, so Lake County leaders would have to approach Oak Knoll owner Dave Hegan with a request to stop the use of public carts.
"Walking and carrying your golf bag is a great form of exercise, which is in line with the outdoor activity that is encouraged to stay healthy during this pandemic," Uran said.
Hegan acknowledged there may be more than one rider per cart at Oak Knoll, but he said social distancing might not make sense in some cases.
"It's because it's a parent and child or husband and wife, or it's because it's two brothers," he said. "We ask every person if they want a cart by themselves."
Hegan said he decided, like nearby courses, to close the clubhouse at Oak Knoll. Golfers are warned no restrooms are available, he said.
Staff members are spending much more time cleaning carts between uses, using soap, water and sanitizer, he said.
More Illinois residents have been visiting Indiana courses lately, Hegan said, but Illinois residents always have frequented Indiana courses because the cost to play is lower.
He said he carefully considered whether to remain open, but ultimately decided he wanted to continue to provide a space for people to exercise.
Golfers at Oak Knoll don't have to touch pins, and cups have been elevated to minimize contact, he said. Signs warn golfers to maintain a distance of "two clubs' length," which is more than the recommended 6 feet, he said.
"But I can't control what everyone does every minute of the day," Hegan said.
Golf allows plenty of room for players to distance themselves from each other, he said. People are likely to be closer together when visiting essential businesses, such as grocery stores, than they are on the golf course, he said.
"If someone asked me to not send out carts, and it was a legitimate request, I'd say OK," Hegan said.
Lake County sheriff’s police responded to River Pointe Country Club near Hobart on Wednesday, but an officer left after observing "golfers practicing good social distancing," a police report showed.
Some public officials who operate golf courses say the risk of spreading coronavirus outweighs any benefits of staying open.
LaPorte Mayor Thomas Dermody closed the Beechwood Golf Course last week.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan opened the 18 holes at Wicker Memorial Park for a day last week, but changed course it after determining "it was ultimately in the best interest and safety of the community and all residents to close the golf course."
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. closed the Lost Marsh Golf Course early on to avoid having dozens of employees and hundreds of golfers congregating in one place.
"Why would I put all these people in harm's way? So I could make a couple bucks?" he asked. "I can wait a month and open up later to save people's health and prevent the spread of disease."
