Region coronavirus cases continue to rise; Indiana reports 511 new cases statewide

The ISDH is reporting one new positive case in Jasper County and no new cases in Newton County as of Monday.

Of the 146,688 people tested statewide, 24,627, or 16.8%, have been found to be positive for COVID-19, according to ISDH — a number state health officials say they are watching closely as Indiana moves through stages to reopen state and regional economies.

Marion County continues to lead the state in greatest number of reported cases and deaths, with 7,510 reported cases and 423 deaths as of Friday.

In St. Joseph County, there have been 829 confirmed cases and 26 fatalities.

Data released Monday morning by ISDH was up to date as of midnight Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.

Lake County ranks second behind Marion County in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new Back On Track Indiana tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.