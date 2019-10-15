History is an important part of the lessons at any school, but those at District 158’s Calvin Coolidge Elementary begin the moment you walk in the building. It's something you won’t learn at any other school.
Built in 1928, Coolidge was the second school in Lansing, but, when the first school was torn down, Coolidge was the district’s only school for several years. As Lansing grew, Coolidge, at 17845 Henry St., underwent five additions. This school year the students are enjoying the sixth, and with it a renovated and expanded school.
The project is the latest in the school board’s plan to update all five of its buildings. It completed renovations to Memorial Junior High in 2009, Oak Glen Elementary in 2013 and Reavis Elementary in 2015. In 2016 the board approved upgrades to Coolidge. Classes resumed in the renovated building in the fall of 2018, and the new front office and entrance were ready when this school year started in August.
Superintendent Nathan Schilling said the board wanted to make sure all its buildings were up to the standards of any district in the area, financing the $23 million project with zero-interest bonds. The fifth school, Lester Crawl Primary Center is in the strategic plan for similar upgrades by 2024.
Coolidge Principal Pamela Hodgson said the school’s pipes were leaky, tiles were cracked and “everything was so old. The heat wasn’t working and the air conditioning was not working in some rooms.”
“Last year, when phase one opened, the best part was watching the faces of the kids when they saw how beautiful the school is,” Hodgson said. “One of our teachers said she couldn’t believe she gets to work in such a beautiful place. She was just in awe, and the kids were too.”
The school had contained classrooms and a gym used as a multipurpose room. Now it has a library/resource center in the middle and includes a new gym with a stage for performances, spelling bees and other activities. As required by a state law passed in 2014, the gym’s walls are 6-feet thick to make it tornado proof.
“Instead of covering up in the hallways, everyone will go to the new gym,” Schilling said.
The school occupies a block and has a courtyard area and two playgrounds, one on each side of the building. Every classroom has a Promethean board, essentially a big screen TV connected to the teacher’s computer. It replaced the old whiteboard (which replaced the old blackboards), and the students can log into it and interact with the teacher.
You have free articles remaining.
The whole school is painted to reflect the latest trend of character counts, which links six colors to certain character traits. For instance, green is for responsibility and blue is for truthfulness. All the district’s schools use some elements of character counts, but Coolidge is the only one painted to involve the whole spectrum of the research.
“We wanted to do something the kids could relate to as they go from class to class,” Schilling said. “It’s considered a current best practice in student emotional and social learning that is very important for student growth.”
Hodgson said another research-driven new feature is the use of flexible seating — chairs that rock — and desks that adjust so students can use them while sitting on the floor or standing. Students decide how they want to sit — or stand — and can change it whenever they want as long as they are on task and learning, she said.
A late addition to the project was a $1.6 million open kitchen that will allow the school to prepare fresh, hot meals for the 2,600 kids in Coolidge and the district's other four buildings. Schilling said many of the students bring their lunch from home, and, at some future date, the district could take advantage of that unused capacity to provide meals for other schools in the area with the fleet of delivery trucks it now owns. The district contracted with A'viands LLC, a Minnesota company, to prepare the food.
“There’s a lot of information that fresh food is better for many things, and the board decided to do this. A'viands will have an office in the building and provide chefs and everything they need. We are really hoping to improve the quality of the food.”
The history of the school is something residents wanted to preserve, so, as people go through the main entrance, they will see a sound panel depicting classes from the 1930s and 1940s showing the teachers, the classrooms, the sports teams and more. The original arches from the building’s exterior, complete with the date 1928, have been restored and are now framing the school’s trophy case.
Schilling, who became superintendent just as work was beginning on Coolidge, credits his predecessor Cecilia Heiberger with having the vision to provide the students with the very best facilities possible for the school’s diverse population.
“The architects did a fantastic job of incorporating the old building with the new,” Hodgson said. “You wouldn’t know it was an elementary school. It looks more like a college. It’s that beautiful.”
And, just in case, Schilling said one wing of the newly renovated school is built to accommodate a seventh if needed in the future.