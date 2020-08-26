 Skip to main content
3 gunshot victims found in front of bullet-sprayed home, police say
3 gunshot victims found in front of bullet-sprayed home, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — Three gunshot victims were found next to a home that had been sprayed by bullets Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:25 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 2400 block of Talandis Drive in Sauk Village said Sauk Village Chief of Police Malcolm White.

Three gunshot victims were found in front of a home that had damage from several bullets. A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were taken to Franciscan Health Dyer. Their current conditions are unknown.

Large crime scene set up in Sauk Village; witness reports man was shot

The shooting suspect or suspects had fled in a vehicle before police arrived, White said. The shooting remains under investigation as Sauk Village detectives and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force agents are work with witnesses.

A description of those who shot the victims has not yet been provided.

The crime scene spanned two blocks with several evidence markers and orange cones placed around the area. Cook County Sheriff’s police assisted Sauk Village personnel at the scene.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

