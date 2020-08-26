3 gunshot victims found in front of bullet-sprayed home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK VILLAGE — Three gunshot victims were found next to a home that had been sprayed by bullets Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:25 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 2400 block of Talandis Drive in Sauk Village said Sauk Village Chief of Police Malcolm White.

Three gunshot victims were found in front of a home that had damage from several bullets. A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were taken to Franciscan Health Dyer. Their current conditions are unknown.

The shooting suspect or suspects had fled in a vehicle before police arrived, White said. The shooting remains under investigation as Sauk Village detectives and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force agents are work with witnesses.

A description of those who shot the victims has not yet been provided.