Large crime scene set up in Sauk Village; witness reports man was shot

SAUK VILLAGE — A crime scene that spanned two blocks was taped off by police in a Sauk Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m. Cook County Sheriff’s police were called to assist Sauk Village officers in the 2400 block of Talandis Drive, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Cook County Sheriff’s police declined to give further information, indicating the main investigating agency is the Sauk Village Police Department, which did not immediately respond to The Times’ inquiries.

About two blocks were surrounded by crime scene tape and and a female witness at the scene said a male had been shot and possibly killed.

CBS 2 Chicago reported that at least one person had been killed and two others injured in a shooting.

Several crime scene markers and orange cones were placed around the area as officers investigated. A Sauk Village ambulance had also responded to the scene.