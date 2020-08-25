 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large crime scene set up in Sauk Village; witness reports man was shot
urgent

Large crime scene set up in Sauk Village; witness reports man was shot

{{featured_button_text}}

SAUK VILLAGE — A crime scene that spanned two blocks was taped off by police in a Sauk Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m. Cook County Sheriff’s police were called to assist Sauk Village officers in the 2400 block of Talandis Drive, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Cook County Sheriff’s police declined to give further information, indicating the main investigating agency is the Sauk Village Police Department, which did not immediately respond to The Times’ inquiries.

About two blocks were surrounded by crime scene tape and and a female witness at the scene said a male had been shot and possibly killed.

CBS 2 Chicago reported that at least one person had been killed and two others injured in a shooting. 

Several crime scene markers and orange cones were placed around the area as officers investigated. A Sauk Village ambulance had also responded to the scene. 

Check back at nwi.com for more updates.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts