Woman dead, firefighter injured in Sauk Village house fire

SAUK VILLAGE — An elderly woman died and a firefighter was injured in a house fire late Sunday, an official said.

Cassaundra Curd, 70, of Sauk Village, was pronounced dead about 11:25 p.m., Cook County medical examiner records show.

Curd became trapped inside the home after it caught fire, Sauk Village Fire Chief Stephen Barrett said in a written statement.

Firefighters responded about 8:47 p.m. to the 3100 block of 223rd Street for a report of a structure fire, the Department said. There, they saw heavy fire coming through the roof in the back of the single-story home.

They were then notified Curd was inside. Firefighters began to enter the home to find her, but had to retreat.

"Due to heavy fire that overcame the crews battling the fire, fire command made the difficult decision to evacuate the residence," Barrett wrote.

A firefighter was hurt during a small explosion while responding to the blaze. He was treated at a local hospital and has since returned home.

"Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim. May God give you peace and comfort in your time of sorrow," Barrett wrote.

