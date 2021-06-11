Shots up, virus cases down: Illinois easing rules today

CHICAGO — Illinois hit a milestone today when the state lifted all capacity limits on bars, restaurants, businesses and other venues, nearly 15 months after the first stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "You did it, Illinois.”
More than 68% of Illinois residents who are 18 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 51% of adults are fully vaccinated, the state health department said, citing federal data.
The health department said 209 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care units statewide Thursday and 103 were on ventilators — “some of the lowest counts we’ve seen since the pandemic began.”
There have been at least 23,014 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19.
Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing. Masks are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals.
Lockport enlists ducks to help patrons flock back to small businesses
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Flock of artistic ducks land downtown to help small businesses fly again
Lockport enlists ducks to help patrons flock back to small businesses
A Calumet City man died Sunday after reportedly driving a car off the Torrence Avenue bridge and into the Calumet River below, authorities said. A 16-year-old boy who was in the car is in good condition, according to police.
A truck driver from Highland was involved in a three-vehicle wrong-way collision Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway that claimed two lives.
People enjoy their time in an outside sitting area of a restaurant in Chicago's Navy Pier on May 14. Illinois hit a milestone today when the state lifted all capacity limits on bars, restaurants, businesses and other venues, nearly 15 months after the first stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.