Since 2014, first-responder initiative has helped families sorely in need of food, clothing, shelter

The process for collecting and distributing funds is transparent and accountable. Nominating petitions are circulated between August and September to Lockport teachers, social workers, clergy and other service providers. “They’re our eyes and ears in the community,” Ferry says. “They know where the need is greatest.”

Nominees assistance remain anonymous unless they request otherwise.

“No names are used without permission,” says Ferry. “Each nominee is assigned a number. When nominations have been collected, we invite our volunteer community liaisons to review them and choose a family or two to work with. This past Christmas there was a homeless family with two older boys that had never owned bicycles. Their volunteer liaison did the bike shopping … and then added a bit on her own. Our liaisons often add money out of their own pockets to what Lockport Love is providing.”

Liaison is Lockport Love-speak for volunteer, among those who hear the stories of want and try to make a difference.

Helping the senior on a fixed income whose roof needs patching or a father of four who lost his job to the pandemic and can’t afford car repairs or folks with medical bills and no resources.