Since 2014, first-responder initiative has helped families sorely in need of food, clothing, shelter

Maybe folks in need were permitted greater dignity in gentler times than these. A guy temporarily out of work was “down on his luck.” The homeless gent sleeping in a Country Squire wagon was living “pillar to post.” (Older people might add, “Poor Joe, I hear he’s carryin’ a stick.”
Mostly, you'd hear “I fear old Bill has fallen on hard times.”
Kinder days, friendlier years.
Lockport Police Chief Terry Lemming would argue most people he meets in 2021 aren’t really so different than their grandparents.
They’ve just needed a constructive way to get involved. To make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Indeed, Lemming’s plan for the community assistance group Lockport Love was forming in the back of his head when he joined the Lockport Police Department in 2014.
“I saw how the Tinley Wish program helps in Tinley Park,” he explains, “and thought, `We need something like Tinley Wish here in Lockport. My daughter came up with the name Lockport Love. If you have a name … you need a program, right?!”
Lockport Love is 100% community funded through private contributions. No tax dollars are used.
Lockport Love is strictly volunteer driven and helps eight to 15 needy families every holiday season, with ongoing support throughout the year.
The foster care nonprofit SOS Villages has turned to Lockport Love on several occasions when homes have needed roof or plumbing repairs or temporary help with utilities. “They’ve always stepped up,” says Tim McCormick, CEO of the Lockport chapter of SOS Villages. “Lockport Love is an example of consistent care and commitment from the community.”
Lockport Love donations are collected from residents and local businesses including Gilkerson Masonry, Uncle Richie’s Place, Embers Tap House and Coldwell Banker.
Before COVID-19 there were popular fundraisers, as well. A golf outing and chili cook-off and candlelight bowling tournament to name a few. Those events are on hiatus. For now, Lockport Love relies on contributions made by mail and through its website, www.lockportlove.com. Gift cards dropped off with Barbara Jo “B.J.” Ferry at the Lockport Police Department throughout the year are appreciated. The cards for Aldi, Target and Walmart are inventoried in the records and distributed almost immediately.
“The need is always there,” emphasizes Ferry, who has served as treasurer of Lockport Love since the beginning. “COVID has worsened the situation with more families behind on rent and mortgages. Last year, we helped a single mom out of work and late with her Commonwealth Edison payments. Lockport Love was able to pay $700 to get her even and help her arrange a payment plan.”
The process for collecting and distributing funds is transparent and accountable. Nominating petitions are circulated between August and September to Lockport teachers, social workers, clergy and other service providers. “They’re our eyes and ears in the community,” Ferry says. “They know where the need is greatest.”
Nominees assistance remain anonymous unless they request otherwise.
“No names are used without permission,” says Ferry. “Each nominee is assigned a number. When nominations have been collected, we invite our volunteer community liaisons to review them and choose a family or two to work with. This past Christmas there was a homeless family with two older boys that had never owned bicycles. Their volunteer liaison did the bike shopping … and then added a bit on her own. Our liaisons often add money out of their own pockets to what Lockport Love is providing.”
Liaison is Lockport Love-speak for volunteer, among those who hear the stories of want and try to make a difference.
Helping the senior on a fixed income whose roof needs patching or a father of four who lost his job to the pandemic and can’t afford car repairs or folks with medical bills and no resources.
“How do you not help?” asks Lemming. “Good people are down on their luck with this pandemic. It’s temporary for so many … but it’s also very real. They need a helping hand to get back on their feet. This is what communities do. This is what neighbors do for each other. It makes me feel good to see the involvement of our Lockport Police Department officers and the involvement of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.”
Fire Chief John O’Connor said one of the first calls when he was promoted to chief came from Lemming. Congratulating him and urging him to get the department more involved with Lockport Love.
“I’m only sorry he had the idea first!” chuckled O’Connor. “No, seriously, Chief Lemming reached out to me last year to help with the Christmas families and charity fund. Our firefighters and EMS personnel deal with these families in crisis every day. We’re able to assess dire situations and make referrals to the program.”
Police and firefighters join Santa Claus every year for the Lockport Love Christmas Processional Parade. The holiday drive-by with sirens wailing and lights twirling provides attention and gifts for needy boys and girls.
“We always ask permission,” Ferry again emphasizes, “and families with small children almost always welcome the holiday processional with the fire engines and police cars and Santa. Their little faces just light up! Older people may not want their neighbors to know they’re having difficulty, and we understand.
“Need is always closer than we think.”
For more information or to offer support to Lockport Love, visit www.lockportlove.com.