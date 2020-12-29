 Skip to main content
Slippery roads, some snowfall in forecast for NWI starting this afternoon
Slippery roads, some snowfall in forecast for NWI starting this afternoon

STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area beginning this afternoon through 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A similar advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said. 

Mixed precipitation total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected in portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the weather service.

Drivers should expect to be faced with slippery road conditions, especially during the evening commute.

In LaPorte County, travel likely will be affected for the Wednesday morning commute.

Snow, likely heavy at first, will spread over northern Illinois late this afternoon into the early evening, the NWS said.

"This will result in rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations. Snow will change gradually over to a wintry mix, including freezing rain from the late evening into the overnight from south to north," the NWS said.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, locally higher, are expected in portions of northern Illinois, mainly along and north of Interstate 88 and especially in far north central Illinois.

Light ice accumulation is likely across much of the area for at least a brief period Tuesday night.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

WATCH NOW: Emerald Society peforms at Adam Zieminski funeral

