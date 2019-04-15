Icy conditions led to multiple crashes early Monday on Region roads and interstates.
Indiana State Police said overpasses and ramps were particularly slick and warned drivers to slow down and use caution.
State police for the Lowell post said they had responded to numerous crashes on Interstates 94 and 65.
A crash on eastbound I-94 near Cline Avenue about 3:30 a.m. left one person dead. Police said speed and possibly alcohol were factors.
Illinois State Police also reported four to five crashes early Monday on I-94, just west of the state line.
Indiana State Police for the Toll Road reported two crashes near the 8 mile marker in Hammond, both of which were on an overpass.
There were reports that the bridge on Indianapolis Boulevard just south of the South Shore Line train station was icy. Traffic delays also were reported on Cline Avenue.
Sunrise and warming temperatures were beginning to improve road conditions, but it will take awhile for crews catch up, police said.