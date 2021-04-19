Snow system to produce minor accumulation through NWI, surrounding areas, NWS says

A late-season dash of snow is likely to hit the Region, temporarily disrupting an extended period of spring-like weather, experts said.

A rain/snow mixture was expected to develop shortly after midnight and continue through Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Conditions could result in patchy, slick spots on roads — especially on bridges and overpasses. Some slush may accumulate on grassy surfaces, NWS said.

Forecasters predicted snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, and isolated amounts of up to 2 inches in some areas.

Skies should clear up early Wednesday, though partial cloudiness and a slim chance of showers is expected in the afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said it would monitor the situation closely, but is limited in its ability to respond preemptively.

"Because it is going to rain first before turning to snow, we will not be able to pretreat the roads. Any pre-treating materials/salt spread ahead of the snow would just be washed off the roadway by the rain and rendered ineffective," the Department said in a Facebook post.