Snow to start tonight, could complicate Friday morning travel

7 Day Forecast
Another round of spring snow was expected to begin Thursday night and possibly make for a messy Friday morning commute, forecasters said.
The snow could begin about 11 p.m. and continue through 1 p.m. Friday, with the heaviest snowfall between 3 and 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters were predicting 3 to 5 inches in parts of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Winter weather advisories were scheduled from 11 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and southern Cook and northern Will counties in Illinois. A similar advisory for LaPorte County was set for 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Snow was expected to spread across the area starting in the mid- to late evening Thursday, with snowfall rates of more than an inch an hour overnight, the weather service said.
The heavy snowfall and near-freezing temperatures could cause slushy conditions on roads.
Drivers should plan for slippery conditions Friday morning and leave extra time for travel.
The snow was expected to taper off mid-morning Friday, as temperatures rise above freezing, forecasters said.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Christian Dale Hepburn
Erin Nicole Sowa
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Frank Richard Messer
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Justin West
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Dyrane Standford
Makell Anthony Gaston
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Jasmine Hernandez
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Rodney Lee Williams
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!