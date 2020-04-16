You are the owner of this article.
Snow to start tonight, could complicate Friday morning travel
STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Another round of spring snow was expected to begin Thursday night and possibly make for a messy Friday morning commute, forecasters said.

The snow could begin about 11 p.m. and continue through 1 p.m. Friday, with the heaviest snowfall between 3 and 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were predicting 3 to 5 inches in parts of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Winter weather advisories were scheduled from 11 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and southern Cook and northern Will counties in Illinois. A similar advisory for LaPorte County was set for 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Snow was expected to spread across the area starting in the mid- to late evening Thursday, with snowfall rates of more than an inch an hour overnight, the weather service said.

The heavy snowfall and near-freezing temperatures could cause slushy conditions on roads.

Drivers should plan for slippery conditions Friday morning and leave extra time for travel.

The snow was expected to taper off mid-morning Friday, as temperatures rise above freezing, forecasters said.

