Snow wreaks havoc on Illinois roads, moves into Indiana
Snow wreaks havoc on Illinois roads, moves into Indiana

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Wintry weather Wednesday morning could make for a slick commute for travelers.

Illinois State Police issued a warning just before 7 a.m. that they were responding to multiple-vehicle crashes in a number of locations.

In Indiana, snow was falling and Lake and Porter counties were under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

Snow could create slippery conditions, and conditions could change rapidly on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow was expected to diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by mid-morning, forecasters said.

On Chicago's North Side, nearly 60 vehicles were involved in several pile-up crashes on the Kennedy Expressway, NBC5 Chicago reported.

Multiple injuries were reported in crashes on expressways throughout the Chicago area, but all appeared to be non-life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.

The closures and delays affected several expressways to the south, including Interstate 55 at I-294 northbound, I-57 northbound at I-294 northbound, and I-57 northbound 159th Street.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Region couple hosts drive-up wedding

