Snow wreaks havoc on Illinois roads, moves into Indiana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wintry weather Wednesday morning could make for a slick commute for travelers.

Illinois State Police issued a warning just before 7 a.m. that they were responding to multiple-vehicle crashes in a number of locations.

In Indiana, snow was falling and Lake and Porter counties were under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

Snow could create slippery conditions, and conditions could change rapidly on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow was expected to diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by mid-morning, forecasters said.

On Chicago's North Side, nearly 60 vehicles were involved in several pile-up crashes on the Kennedy Expressway, NBC5 Chicago reported.

Multiple injuries were reported in crashes on expressways throughout the Chicago area, but all appeared to be non-life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.

The closures and delays affected several expressways to the south, including Interstate 55 at I-294 northbound, I-57 northbound at I-294 northbound, and I-57 northbound 159th Street.