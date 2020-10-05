South Suburban COVID-19 testing site to remain open through end of December

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College and the Illinois Department of Public Health have agreed to continue free COVID-19 testing at the school's main campus in South Holland through the end of the year.

The drive-thru testing site, run by HR Support, is located in the SSC Fitness Center's east parking lot. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The lot is accessible from either 159th Street or State Street.

According to a news release from South Suburban, testing is available to anyone, regardless of residency or age. Children must have parental consent to be tested. A state-issued identification card is required.

The tests are done with nasal swabs, rather than the more invasive nasopharyngeal method. Results are available in four to seven business days.

"This is great news for our SSC employees and students, and for our organizational partners and residents," Frank M. Zuccarelli, chairman of the SSC Board of Trustees, said in the release. "We have heard from our community about the convenience of this site helping them to better deal with the challenges of the pandemic. We are pleased to offer this support for the remainder of the year."

For more information, email christopherbmurray@gmail.com or call (888) 297-7208.