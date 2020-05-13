South Shore Line adds sanitizing stations to trains, new cleaning procedures

Days after requiring the use of the face masks on trains, the South Shore Line has announced the introduction of hand sanitizing stations and additional train disinfection procedures.
"The safety of passengers and employees has been and continues to be the top priority for South Shore Line," the agency said in a news release. "Sanitized for Rider Safety is SSL’s comprehensive cleaning program that includes thorough sanitizing procedures, safety recommendations for riders, and new resources, such as hand sanitizing stations."
The South Shore Line said the agency encourages riders to look for the "Sanitized for Rider Safety" seal in stations and train cars within the next several weeks.
“We want our riders and crews to know that we have their safety at the forefront of our service,” Michael Noland, president of South Shore Line. “We know that health and safety concerns are now at the top of everyone’s minds, and we are hoping that the SSL can offer peace of mind as riders start and end their days with us.”
The sanitizing procedures include disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, headrests and grab handles.
"Each train car is mopped with a stringent disinfectant, and the SSL has also purchased state-of-the-art equipment that fogs train cars with disinfectant," the agency said.
The South Shore Line recommends the following guidelines for passengers:
- Use hand sanitizing stations available on each train car
- Refrain from congregating in train vestibules
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes while on train
- Wash hands frequently and follow CDC recommendations for handwashing
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Respect the personal space of all passengers to the best of your ability
- Wear a mask or face covering while in stations and while on train
At this time, riders are required to wear face masks or face coverings while in stations and trains.
The face mask requirement, which began last week, comes on the heels of Illinois J.B. Pritzker issuing a mask mandate in cases when people leave home for work or other essential operations.
