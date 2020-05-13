South Shore Line adds sanitizing stations to trains, new cleaning procedures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Days after requiring the use of the face masks on trains, the South Shore Line has announced the introduction of hand sanitizing stations and additional train disinfection procedures.

"The safety of passengers and employees has been and continues to be the top priority for South Shore Line," the agency said in a news release. "Sanitized for Rider Safety is SSL’s comprehensive cleaning program that includes thorough sanitizing procedures, safety recommendations for riders, and new resources, such as hand sanitizing stations."

The South Shore Line said the agency encourages riders to look for the "Sanitized for Rider Safety" seal in stations and train cars within the next several weeks.

“We want our riders and crews to know that we have their safety at the forefront of our service,” Michael Noland, president of South Shore Line. “We know that health and safety concerns are now at the top of everyone’s minds, and we are hoping that the SSL can offer peace of mind as riders start and end their days with us.”

The sanitizing procedures include disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, headrests and grab handles.