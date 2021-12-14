South Suburban College pushes back start of spring semester

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College students will get an extended holiday break, it was announced Monday.

SSC's spring semester, formerly scheduled to start on Jan. 10, now will begin Jan. 18, according to a statement.

The college's leadership team decided on the change at a Dec. 9 meeting "as a 'student-centered' academic calendar adjustment," which came about after "more than a month of planning, including dialogue with students and faculty," according to SSC President Dr. Lynette Stokes.

The reason for the delay, the statement said, is to provide students more time for in-person and remote registration, counseling and financial aid consultation after the campus reopens on Jan. 4.

Stokes also cited another benefit of the delay: "Safety remains the college's primary concern and with holiday travel we want to start the spring semester with an abundance of caution."

Students also will have three more days to access registration and counseling services on days when the school previously was scheduled to be closed: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 28, virtual services; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 29, virtual services; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 15, in-person services.