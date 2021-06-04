St. Ann School community ready for farewell celebration

LANSING — Members of the St. Ann School community will get one more chance to walk its familiar halls on Saturday, and even take home a souvenir.

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Jan. 21 that the school is closing at the end of the current academic year because of declining enrollment. The next closest Catholic school, Christ Our Savior in South Holland, also is closing, for the same reason.

"We always got requests from alumni in town (who wanted) to go back in the building," said Jennifer Gray, St. Ann director of marketing and communication. "When word of the closure happened, those requests grew exponentially."

That led to the idea of an all-day series of events to celebrate the legacy of the school, which opened in the fall of 1950. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. in which members of the school community "are free to roam the building," Gray said.

In one room, there will be a supply of old football jerseys, basketball jerseys and athletic trophies that are being given away on a first-come, first-served basis.