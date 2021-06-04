St. Ann School community ready for farewell celebration

LANSING — Members of the St. Ann School community will get one more chance to walk its familiar halls on Saturday, and even take home a souvenir.
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Jan. 21 that the school is closing at the end of the current academic year because of declining enrollment. The next closest Catholic school, Christ Our Savior in South Holland, also is closing, for the same reason.
"We always got requests from alumni in town (who wanted) to go back in the building," said Jennifer Gray, St. Ann director of marketing and communication. "When word of the closure happened, those requests grew exponentially."
That led to the idea of an all-day series of events to celebrate the legacy of the school, which opened in the fall of 1950. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. in which members of the school community "are free to roam the building," Gray said.
In one room, there will be a supply of old football jerseys, basketball jerseys and athletic trophies that are being given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gray said RSVPs are requested, but not required for the open house. The online form for RSVPs is available at: https://bit.ly/sasfarewelltour.
After the open house will be a Mass at 4 p.m. That will be followed by the SAS Final Farewell party at 5 p.m. in the school parking lot.
The party will feature food and drink, live music, a DJ, raffles and kids activities, including Disney princesses and a gaming truck.
It figures to be an emotional time as the St. Ann community says goodbye to the school, which has been a fixture in Lansing for more than 70 years.
"(Friday) was the last day of school," Gray said. "There were lots and lots of tears. We've had teachers who were here since the '90s."
The changes at St. Ann aren't limited to the school. On March 10, the archdiocese announced St. Ann will be merging with St. John in Glenwood and St. James in Sauk Village to form a new parish.
St. Ann and St. James will serve as worship sites for the new parish, with the new parish's sacramental records to be housed at St. Ann.
The Rev. Mark Kalema, the current St. Ann pastor, will serve in that role for the new parish, whose name has not been chosen yet.