Illinois State Police are warning drivers who use the Tri-State Tollway to watch out for protesting truck drivers, who are planning a "slow roll" today.
State police said traffic backups are a leading cause of crashes, which could lead to property damage, personal injury and even death.
Neither police nor the protesters have said which portion of the Tri-State the protest is planned for, according to NBC5 Chicago. The Tri-State includes parts of Interstates 80, 294 and 94 in Illinois, stretching from just west of the Indiana state line to the Wisconsin state line.
One group of truckers taking part in the protest said they are fighting for more flexible working hours, relaxed rules on “electronic logging devices,” more training for new semitrailer drivers and more truck parking and amenities along expressways, NBC5 Chicago reported.
Illinois State Police District 15 Acting Capt. Dominic Chiappini urged all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.
"Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, any planned event designed to intentionally impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public," he said in a statement. "Violators who choose to endanger the public by participating in events that violate Illinois law could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions and will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws."