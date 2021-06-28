State to spend $27 million on road improvements in south suburbs

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday unveiled a series of road projects totaling $27 million that are underway or soon to begin in the south suburbs.
Among them are improvements to Glenwood-Dyer Road in Lynwood and to Ill. 394 west of Lansing and Lynwood.
The Glenwood-Dyer Road work, from Stony Island Avenue to Torrence Avenue, will widen the roadway to add a two-way left-turn lane along with traffic signal modernization at the Stony Island intersection.
One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the project, which will start this summer and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.
Resurfacing is underway on Ill. 394 from north of 186th Street to south of Joe Orr Road. Daily lane closures are needed for the project, which began this spring and is scheduled to be done by this fall.
Other projects include:
- Deck replacement of the Steger Road bridge over Interstate 57, starting this summer and continuing through this fall. The bridge will be closed, with traffic detoured via Ridgeland Avenue, Sauk Trail and Cicero Avenue.
- Resurfacing of Dixie Highway from Chicago Road (Ill. 1) to 183rd Street, which began this spring and will end by late fall. Daily lane closures are required.
- Resurfacing Harlem Avenue from 111th Street to 159th Street (U.S. 6), which began in the spring and is expected to be wrapped up in the fall. There will be daily lane closures.
- Bridge replacement and intersection improvement with dedicated right-turn lanes and resurfacing for Illinois 83/127th Street at Tinley Creek, set to begin this fall and end in the fall of 2022. There will be daily lane closures with traffic maintained in one direction, using temporary traffic signals.