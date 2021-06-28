State to spend $27 million on road improvements in south suburbs

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday unveiled a series of road projects totaling $27 million that are underway or soon to begin in the south suburbs.

Among them are improvements to Glenwood-Dyer Road in Lynwood and to Ill. 394 west of Lansing and Lynwood.

The Glenwood-Dyer Road work, from Stony Island Avenue to Torrence Avenue, will widen the roadway to add a two-way left-turn lane along with traffic signal modernization at the Stony Island intersection.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the project, which will start this summer and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.

Resurfacing is underway on Ill. 394 from north of 186th Street to south of Joe Orr Road. Daily lane closures are needed for the project, which began this spring and is scheduled to be done by this fall.

Other projects include: