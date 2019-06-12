With waves threatening to reach 7 to 10 feet, a beach hazard statement has been issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday for all Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties until late Thursday.
The NWS statement will also apply to Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County, where waves are expected to reach 5 to 8 feet.
Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water due to the dangerous swimming conditions presented by the strong rip and structural currents, which can sweep people into deeper areas of the lake.
A similar statement was issued Monday for Lake Michigan beaches only in Lake County, with waves threatening to reach 3 to 5 feet.