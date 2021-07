Three injured in two separate shootings near bowling alley, official says

DOLTON — Two separate shootings outside a south suburban bowling alley left three people wounded Sunday night.

Police investigated a case of aggravated battery with a firearm near 8 p.m. Sunday at Dolton Bowl at 1401 Sibley Blvd., Dolton village spokesman Sean Howard said.

"On the above date and time, officers received a call of shots fired at the Dolton Bowl in which a vehicle was shot multiple times with a possible gunshot victim," Howard said. "Arriving officers located the victim who was shot multiple times in the left leg with graze wounds to his face and abdomen."

The gunshot victim was a 52-year-old man whose car was riddled with bullet holes, Howard said.

"Victim's car was shot multiple times with multiple shell casings on the ground," Howard said. "The offenders were described as two men who fled the scene in possible a green or silver Chrysler."

Then at 11 p.m. Sunday night,a second shooting took place behind the same bowling alley.

One man was grazed by a bullet and another man was critically wounded, Howard said.

Police are investigating but it's currently unknown whether the two shootings were related, Howard said.

