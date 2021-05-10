Tiffany Henyard sworn in as first female mayor in Dolton's 128-year history

"My No. 1 priority is combating the crime in Dolton," said Henyard, who has instructed Dolton's police department to initiate foot patrols in the neighborhoods. "We need to be one-on-one with the residents to let them know help is here."

Another high priority is addressing the village's $8 million overdue water bill with the city of Chicago. Henyard plans to ask federal, state and local elected officials to help arrange a meeting with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to forgive, or at least restructure, the debt.

She also wants to get vacant properties back on the tax rolls either by selling them to homeowners to rehab or to investors to fix and flip.

Economic development will be another major focus, both on the Sibley Boulevard commercial strip and in the downtown area. Henyard aims to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district to attract a grocery store to the village's west side along Sibley. She also hopes to use grant money to help small businesses affected by the pandemic get back on their feet.

Henyard plans to work with surrounding communities in areas of mutual interest. She is joining forces with Thaddeus Jones, who recently was sworn in as Calumet City's first black mayor, on a Stop the Violence March later this month. "That's unity among communities," she said.

