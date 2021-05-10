Tiffany Henyard sworn in as first female mayor in Dolton's 128-year history

DOLTON — Saturday was a day for celebration about making history. Now Tiffany Henyard is ready to get to work.
With Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch on hand, Henyard was sworn in Saturday as the first female mayor and, at 37, the youngest mayor in Dolton's 128-year history.
"I will say I am thrilled, I am overjoyed," Henyard said in an interview on Friday, noting that her roots in civic engagement go back more than a decade.
Henyard said she attended a block party when she was 19 and heard the neighborhood wasn't getting anywhere with a maintenance request to the village.
"Residents were asking me to be their spokesperson," Henyard said. "I went to my first board meeting, and I demanded they trim that tree."
That sparked her interest in village government, and she was elected to the village board in 2013 and reelected in 2017.
In February, she ousted two-term incumbent Mayor Riley Rogers in a four-way race in the Democratic primary, and in April, she defeated independent candidate Ronnie Burge in the general election by a margin of 82% to 18%.
Henyard has mapped out a busy agenda for the village, which has a population of 22,348 according to the most recent U.S. Census figures.
"My No. 1 priority is combating the crime in Dolton," said Henyard, who has instructed Dolton's police department to initiate foot patrols in the neighborhoods. "We need to be one-on-one with the residents to let them know help is here."
Another high priority is addressing the village's $8 million overdue water bill with the city of Chicago. Henyard plans to ask federal, state and local elected officials to help arrange a meeting with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to forgive, or at least restructure, the debt.
She also wants to get vacant properties back on the tax rolls either by selling them to homeowners to rehab or to investors to fix and flip.
Economic development will be another major focus, both on the Sibley Boulevard commercial strip and in the downtown area. Henyard aims to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district to attract a grocery store to the village's west side along Sibley. She also hopes to use grant money to help small businesses affected by the pandemic get back on their feet.
Henyard plans to work with surrounding communities in areas of mutual interest. She is joining forces with Thaddeus Jones, who recently was sworn in as Calumet City's first black mayor, on a Stop the Violence March later this month. "That's unity among communities," she said.