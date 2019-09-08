LANSING — A driver and two passengers had to be extricated from an overturned vehicle early Friday after it lost control and struck impact attenuator barrels on the westbound Torrence Avenue exit ramp of Interstate 80/94, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
ISP was dispatched to the crash at 8:45 a.m. where officers located a GMC Envoy that was overturned on its right side. Lansing Fire Department transported the three occupants to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three were wearing their safety belts, the release states.
The exit ramp was shut down at 8:59 a.m. and reopened at 9:16 a.m.