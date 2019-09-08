{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

LANSING — A driver and two passengers had to be extricated from an overturned vehicle early Friday after it lost control and struck impact attenuator barrels on the westbound Torrence Avenue exit ramp of Interstate 80/94, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

ISP was dispatched to the crash at 8:45 a.m. where officers located a GMC Envoy that was overturned on its right side. Lansing Fire Department transported the three occupants to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three were wearing their safety belts, the release states.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The exit ramp was shut down at 8:59 a.m. and reopened at 9:16 a.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.