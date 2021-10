Troopers warn of flooding on I-94

Indiana State Police issued a warning Sunday afternoon about flooding on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Portage/Burns Harbor exit.

A photo released by Sgt. Glen Fifield showed several lanes that appeared to be covered in standing water.

Drivers should anticipate delays, he said.

The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across parts of Northwest Indiana before 3:30 p.m. The agency issued a flood advisory for central Lake County, Indiana, and southeastern Cook County until 8:15 p.m.

Another inch of rain was possible Sunday night, forecasters said.

A flood advisory means minor flooding along waterways and in areas with poor drainage is imminent or may already be occurring. Residents should be careful and avoid flood waters.

