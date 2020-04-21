UDPATE: COVID-19 claims more lives in NWI; total of 630 Hoosiers have died

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County were among 61 reported statewide Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
At least 67 Northwest Indiana residents have died after being diagnosed with the disease, which has infected at least 12,097 people statewide, data showed.
The deaths included 54 in Lake County, three in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, four in Newton County and one in Jasper County. A total of 630 Hoosiers with the disease have died.
The state reported two new deaths in Porter County on Tuesday, for a total of five. However, data released by the Porter County Health Department did not include those cases and listed a total of three previously reported deaths.
Porter County has been releasing data independently from the state, and discrepancies can occur if local health department workers determine cases involved residents from other counties.
The new deaths occurred between April 7 and 20, and were reported within the past 24 hours, state officials said. Provisional data released Tuesday morning was up to date as of noon Monday and included only those cases reported to the state department of health.
The number of positive cases in Lake County rose about 4% to 1,227 on Tuesday, according to data provided by the state department of health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The Porter County Health Department reported 198 positive cases, up from 191 reported Monday.
LaPorte County saw no change from Monday, when 140 positive cases were recorded, state data showed.
Newton County saw an increase of two cases, from 31 on Monday to 33 on Tuesday.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported 33 new positive cases, bringing the total to 442. Nine people in the county have died after being diagnosed with the disease.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of deaths and positive cases. Marion County reported 133 new positive cases Tuesday, for a total of 4,176, and 14 new deaths, for a total of 206.
The number of new cases and tests reported Tuesday were lower than expected because of a technology issue and "should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections," the state department of health said. Additional positive cases not included in Tuesday's totals will be reflected later in the week.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that Hoosiers also will see an increase in the number of deaths this week as the state adds presumptive positive cases to its totals to better reflect COVID-19's toll on the state.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose by 2,641 to 67,264, of which about 18% were positive.
The total number tested included 5,791 in Lake County, 1,304 in Porter County, 914 in LaPorte County, 324 in Jasper County and 104 in Newton County.
Box said Monday the state department of health had tested more than 2,500 people at several drive-thru clinics around the state for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
The state will continue a drive-thru clinic for symptomatic essential workers, symptomatic people who live with essential workers, and nonessential workers who have symptoms and underlying health conditions.
Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday while supplies last at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. No doctor's order is necessary.
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.