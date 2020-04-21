UDPATE: COVID-19 claims more lives in NWI; total of 630 Hoosiers have died

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County were among 61 reported statewide Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

At least 67 Northwest Indiana residents have died after being diagnosed with the disease, which has infected at least 12,097 people statewide, data showed.

The deaths included 54 in Lake County, three in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, four in Newton County and one in Jasper County. A total of 630 Hoosiers with the disease have died.

The state reported two new deaths in Porter County on Tuesday, for a total of five. However, data released by the Porter County Health Department did not include those cases and listed a total of three previously reported deaths.

Porter County has been releasing data independently from the state, and discrepancies can occur if local health department workers determine cases involved residents from other counties.

The new deaths occurred between April 7 and 20, and were reported within the past 24 hours, state officials said. Provisional data released Tuesday morning was up to date as of noon Monday and included only those cases reported to the state department of health.