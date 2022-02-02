UPDATE: 3 rounds of snow predicted with roads already bad; police car struck, officials say

An Indiana State Police trooper escaped injury Wednesday morning when an allegedly impaired driver plowed into his squad car while the officer was investigating another crash along Interstate 94.

The collision came as state and local officials are urging motorists to stay off the roadways and exercise caution if travel is required.

The driver, who was not identified, rear-ended the fully marked state police vehicle while all its emergency lights were activated, state police said.

"We can't make this stuff up," police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The driver blamed for the crash was taken to the LaPorte County jail, police said.

"You may look out your window this morning and think 'Psh, this is winter in Indiana, this is nothin!', but we assure you that MUCH more snow is on the way," the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District wrote in an early morning report.

"While your morning commute may just be another wintry drive, the trip to get back home later will bring even more to be concerned about," district officials warn.

Three rounds of snow possible

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said most areas of the Region have already seen 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, with Dyer topping the list at 7 inches.

"Widespread mostly heavy snow is expected through the early afternoon," he said. "Intensity will back off during the late afternoon and early evening and by 9 p.m. it will mostly be isolated snow showers across the area."

The lull is expected to last until about 3 a.m. Thursday when a second round of snowfall is predicted to arrive and stick around into the afternoon, Holiner said.

"This round will not be as intense as the current round," he said. "Mostly light to moderate snow, but pockets of heavy snow can't be ruled out, especially in Jasper and Newton counties."

A third and final round of lake-effect snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday morning.

"Most of the Region will see an additional 5 to 7 inches of snow on top of what's already fallen," Holiner said. "A few could see as little as 4 inches or as much as 9 inches."

Visibility may become a problem as winds are expected to gust to 20 to 35 mph through Thursday evening, he said. The winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Travel advisory issued

Porter County government issued a travel advisory shortly before 8 a.m. for roadways throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

"A Travel Advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas," the notice reads.

"Please exercise caution when driving, or avoid driving if possible," government officials said. "Roads may be snow covered and slippery. Unincorporated Porter County means roads that are outside the municipal boundaries of cities and towns."

INDOT recommends that motorists who must be on the road leave early, increase stopping distance and take it slow. Winter survival kits in vehicles are also recommended, as is a full tank of gas.

Motorists are reporting on social media that travel is slow-going, but moving.

Only a very few power outages were reported early Wednesday by NIPSCO, but problems with a tree did leave at least 1,300 customers in the Chesterton area in the dark and without heat overnight, the company said.

Power was restored to those customers shortly before 5 a.m.

A growing number of schools, businesses and other sites around the Region are reportedly closed Wednesday due to the snow and unsafe travel conditions.

