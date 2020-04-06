UPDATE: 50 new coronavirus cases in the Region; 533 more statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lake and Porter counties reported 50 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to testing data released by the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

Lake County recorded 34 new cases, up to 369 on Monday from 335 on Sunday. Porter County saw 16 new cases, rising from 59 on Sunday to 75 on Monday.

No new cases were reported in LaPorte County, which still has a total of 21 cases.

One additional person died in LaPorte after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the fatality count across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties to 13.

Lake County previously had recorded eight deaths, while LaPorte County had already recorded two deaths. One person has died in Jasper County and one has died in Newton.

To the south, 15 positive cases have been confirmed in Jasper County.

Newton County remained steady Monday with a total of four cases.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 112 cases, up from 102 on Sunday. The county has had one death.

A total of 139 Hoosiers have died because of the disease, up about 9.5% from 127 deaths reported Sunday.