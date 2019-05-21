{{featured_button_text}}
THORNTON TOWNSHIP — All lanes have been reopened following a fatal crash Tuesday on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Randall A. Moore, 41, of Chicago, was killed after his vehicle and a semi-truck collided about 4 a.m. on the expressway near Sibley Boulevard in Thornton Township, Illinois State Police said.

A black 2006 Dodge sedan driven by Moore was traveling northbound on Interstate 94 at Sibley Boulevard in the middle lane at high speeds, striking the rear of a slow moving white Freightliner semitrailer, police reported. 

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. 

All lanes were shut down for a crash investigation and traffic was diverted off at 159th street. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. 

The accident investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time, police said.

