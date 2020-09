UPDATE: Backups continue after cleared semi accident on I-94, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOK COUNTY — Significant traffic delays persisted across the Bishop Ford Freeway following an earlier accident Monday morning in the southern suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

Southbound lanes were previously blocked at 159th Street near South Holland after a semi lost its load, resulting in sheet metal being scattered throughout the roadway, police said. All lanes were reopened about 7:30 a.m.

Police had cleared the scene, but said backups on the Bishop Ford continued to extend all the way from downtown Chicago to the scene of the accident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, police said.

Drivers were advised to plan for extra travel times or take alternate routes, if possible.

