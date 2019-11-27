LYNWOOD — A wind-whipped fire quickly spread through a home Wednesday near the intersection of Sauk Trail and U.S. 30, reducing the structure to little more than a frame.
Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene in the 3500 block of Sauk Trail about 9:56 a.m. to assist the Lynwood Fire Department. Smoke could be seen for miles.
Emergency crews closed part of Sauk Trail as flames engulfed the home.
Smoke billowed across U.S. 30, reducing visibility as emergency crews worked to keep traffic moving past the scene.
Only the frame of the home could still be seen about 10:45 a.m. as the fire crackled.
Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb said the home was being torn down. He said he doesn’t believe anyone was in the dwelling.
“The wind made it worse (and) fanned the fire,” he said.
Cobb told The Times the roads would reopen after the fire was extinguished.
Cobb said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Lynwood, Munster, Lansing, Steger, South Holland, Monee, Flossmoor, Tinley Park, Thornton, Dyer and Glenwood fire departments responded to the scene. Sauk Village and Lynwood Emergency Management also were on scene.
Gallery: Fire engulfs Lynwood home
