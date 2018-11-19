LANSING — The death of a T.F. North student found unresponsive in a pool at T.F. South last week was ruled an accident by the Cook County medical examiner.
Julian Urbina, 14, has been identified as a Calumet City boy.
An autopsy revealed his official cause of death as "anoxic encephalopathy," or deprivation of oxygen to the brain, and near drowning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Urbina was doing conditioning exercises with the school swim team Wednesday at Thornton Fractional South High School when he went underwater at the deep end of the pool and didn't resurface, Lansing police said.
Another swimmer located Urbina and pulled him from the pool, and CPR was started, police said.
Urbina, who was a student at Thornton Fractional North High School, was taken first to Community Hospital in Munster and then to a Chicago-area hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Friday at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215 released a statement to parents Friday, offering condolences to the family.
"We are deeply saddened by this news," Superintendent Teresa Lance said in the statement.
The school district planned to make grief counselors available to the students.
"Because the investigation is still ongoing, no district personnel is able to speak further to the events," Lance said. "We are cooperating with law enforcement and have made the decision to close the pool at T.F. South until further notice. The incident is also under review by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"This event is very unfortunate and as a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Lance said. "Again, we cannot provide any additional details regarding this event. However, if your son was a witness to the event or you have a child who desires to speak to someone, please have him or her report to their counselor’s office."
The first day of practice for high school boys swimming teams in Illinois was Monday, five days after Urbina was pulled out of the pool. However, “open gym” sessions can be held prior to the first day of practice, according to Kraig Garber, the Illinois High School Association assistant executive director responsible for boys swimming and diving.
A coach can organize an “open gym” and supervise students while they swim in the pool, Garber said, but a coach can’t provide instruction at an “open gym.”
Individual schools — not the IHSA — are responsible for establishing guidelines to keep students safe at “open gyms,” according to Garber.
"We don't establish parameters and type of supervision,” Garber said of “open gyms.” “We leave that up to the member (school)."
Garber said he did not know of Urbina’s death until he was contacted by The Times. Garber said member schools are not required to report out-of-season student-athlete deaths to the IHSA.
“It's very unfortunate,” Garber said. “Tragic."