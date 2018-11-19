LANSING — The Cook County medical examiner has ruled the death of a T.F. North student found unresponsive in a pool at T.F. South last week as an accident.
Julian Urbina, 14, has been identified as a Calumet City boy.
An autopsy revealed his official cause of death as "anoxic encephalopathy," or deprivation of oxygen to the brain, and near drowning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Urbina was doing conditioning exercises with the school swim team Wednesday at Thornton Fractional South High School when he went underwater at the deep end of the pool and didn't resurface, Lansing police said.
Another swimmer located Urbina and pulled him from the pool, and CPR was started, police said.
Urbina, who was a student at Thornton Fractional North High School, was taken first to Community Hospital in Munster and then to a Chicago-area hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Friday at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215 released a statement to parents Friday, offering condolences to the family.
"We are deeply saddened by this news," Superintendent Teresa Lance said in the statement.
The school district planned to make grief counselors available to the students.
"Because the investigation is still ongoing, no district personnel is able to speak further to the events," Lance said. "We are cooperating with law enforcement and have made the decision to close the pool at T.F. South until further notice. The incident is also under review by the Illinois Department of Public Health."
"This event is very unfortunate and as a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Lance said. "Again, we cannot provide any additional details regarding this event. However, if your son was a witness to the event or you have a child who desires to speak to someone, please have him or her report to their counselor’s office."