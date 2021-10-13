UPDATE: Crown Point man died after 3-vehicle crash outside Crete, officials say

CRETE TOWNSHIP — A Crown Point man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash Sunday in Illinois, officials said.

Christopher Gerstner, 47, was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after he rear-ended a pickup truck about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a curve where East Exchange Street meets East Burville Road in Crete Township, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation showed Gerstner was speeding when he came upon traffic stopped for a vehicle waiting to turn and was unable to stop before hitting the back of a Toyota Tundra, police said.

The impact pushed the Tundra into a guardrail. A Kia that was turning east on Exchange Street struck the side of the Tundra, police said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and found first responders had removed Gerstner from his Jeep Compass, which was in a ditch at the curve.

The drivers of the Tundra and Kia refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Gerstner was initially taken to a Franciscan Health hospital, but he was later flown to University of Chicago Medical Center because of the severity of his injuries, police said.