UPDATE: Flash flood watch in effect; power outages reported as rain continues

Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs were under a flash flood watch through late Sunday as rain continued to soak the Region.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches were expected, with higher totals possible in isolated areas, the National Weather Service said.

As of 8 p.m., about an inch and a half of rain had fallen in Lansing and 1.31 inches were reported in Highland, the weather service said.

More than 1,200 NIPSCO customers in East Chicago were without power about 8:20 p.m. The company also was reporting scattered outages in Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Village, Michigan City and Schererville.

Steady rain could lead to ponding on roads and low-lying areas, though the greatest risk for heavy rainfall was south of U.S. 30, forecasters said. Drivers should turn around if the encounter high water, and residents along rivers, creeks and other waterways should take precautions.

The Little Calumet River from Cline Avenue in Hammond downstream to its confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland was under a flood warning until Tuesday afternoon.